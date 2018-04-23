ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says an internal review found no wrongdoing by deputies after three suspects they were chasing died following a gun shop burglary in southwestern Michigan.
The Berrien County sheriff’s office said Monday that the two deputies involved are returning to work while state police and prosecutors review the case.
A break-in was reported early April 15 at the Black Arsenal Gun Store. A witness described an SUV leaving the scene and a deputy spotted it on Interstate 94. Authorities say the deputy stopped the SUV, but it sped off and exited the freeway before crashing into a tree in Royalton Township.
Police say three young people in the SUV died and a fourth was critically injured. Police found all eight stolen guns at the crash scene.
