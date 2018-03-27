LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found shot to death inside a mobile home in the small New Mexico community of Garfield.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies of a man and woman Sunday morning after a neighbor called police.
The sheriff’s office identified the bodies as 32-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez Mora and 34-year-old Mario Cabral.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says autopsies are being conducted. The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the extent of the couple’s injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
Authorities say no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
Garfield is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Las Cruces.
___
Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com