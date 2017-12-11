MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s lieutenant is accused of assaulting a woman in North Carolina.
News outlets report that Morehead City police arrested 40-year-old David Paul Craft early Sunday morning. Documents say Craft grabbed a woman by the hair and pulled her to the ground twice at a bar.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Craft is a lieutenant with the department. Sheriff Jerry Monette told WCTI-TV the department is conducting an internal investigation.
It’s unclear if Craft has a lawyer.
