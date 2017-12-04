Share story

By
The Associated Press

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a rollover crash.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Limerick. York County Sheriff Bill King says a deputy was responding to a domestic assault call when he flipped his cruiser.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.

Maine State Police have opened an investigation.

