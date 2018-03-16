BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida is accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend.

News outlets cite a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office saying 26-year-old Silvia Lara was arrested Wednesday and subsequently resigned in lieu of termination.

The sheriff’s office says she refused to leave her ex-boyfriend’s front porch Tuesday and scratched his arm. She’s also accused of harassing the couple at a hospital via telephone Sunday, after finding their cars in the parking lot, and responding to a nonexistent emergency at his house in December.

She’s charged with misusing her official position and a state database to view personal information, as well as aggravated stalking and burglary with battery.

She had been a deputy since November 2015. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.