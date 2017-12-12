DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former administrative clerk in the Poweshiek County sheriff’s office has been charged with theft after a state audit found nearly $7,000 in missing money.

State criminal investigators announced the charges against Megan Lynne Strong on Tuesday, hours after State Auditor Mary Mosiman released a report showing missing deposits mostly from gun permits.

Sheriff Thomas Kriegel had requested the audit.

During an investigation in February Strong admitted to taking money and she resigned.

It’s not the first time a state audit revealed problems at the sheriff’s office.

Former Sheriff Tom Sheets was sentenced to probation in December 2016 for theft after an audit showed the county lost about $312,000 over three years.

Kriegel defeated Sheets in the 2012 election and took office in January 2013 and was re-elected last year.