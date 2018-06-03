ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — A former captain in the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on child pornography charges.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon of Ashland.
Authorities say he was charged with a single count of possessing child pornography after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his home.
He is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
WTVR-TV in Richmond reported that Dixon, who had been with the sheriff’s office in Chesterfield County since 2004, has resigned his post.