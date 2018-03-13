HIDDENITE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina woman threatened to bomb her son’s school because she was upset that he was being punished.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman tells WBTV-TV that 29-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill made threats about placing bombs at East Alexander Middle School. Sherrill’s son reportedly got into an altercation and was being disciplined by school officials.

Sherrill told others about the bombs and said law enforcement “better hope they find them before they go off.” The Charlotte Observer reports Bowman’s office received reports Monday about the threats. A statement from authorities says no threats were found after the school was searched.

The Lenoir woman was charged with felony false report of mass violence on education property. She’s jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

It’s unclear if Sherrill has a lawyer.