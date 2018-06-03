MADISON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who went missing during flooding in Virginia has been found dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the woman had been missing since Wednesday’s flooding in central Virginia and that her body was found Saturday.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville quotes a Facebook post from Sheriff Erik Weaver and reports the body of 43-year-old Tasha Hardy was recovered Saturday morning. The search for the Mitchells resident began Wednesday night in Syria.

She had been camping with another woman before a music festival. The two were crossing a stretch of water in a rugged terrain vehicle when Hardy went to step out and was washed away. The other woman became stranded, but was rescued several hours later and taken to a hospital.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com