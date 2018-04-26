LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death in Mississippi.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells WLBT-TV that 39-year-old Lateshaw Tillman is charged with manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Dwayne Robinson. March says Tillman stabbed Robinson to death early Saturday when he tried to force his way into her home.

March says Tillman and Robinson knew each other.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com