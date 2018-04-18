FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband was spotted in north Florida shortly after killing a woman and stealing her identity in southwest Florida.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video to news outlets this week of 56-year-old Lois Riess at a Hilton Hotel in Ocala.
Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23.
Officials believe she used the same gun to kill 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. She was found dead April 9 at a Fort Myers Beach timeshare. Authorities say the two women talked at a bar April 5, and Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.
