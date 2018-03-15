YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a combat veteran shot himself in the head with a shotgun after fatally shooting three mental health workers at a California veterans home.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 36-year-old Albert Wong shot the three workers in the head with a rifle at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. The sheriff didn’t release the type of rifle used.
Wong then used a shotgun to shoot himself in the head on Friday at The Pathway Home building. Wong has been recently expelled from Pathway, which treats post-traumatic stress syndrome and other mental health disorders.
Napa County Sheriff’s Capt. Steven Blower didn’t release an estimated time of the shootings. No gunshots were heard beyond about 10:30 a.m. when authorities surrounded the building for the next seven hours.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning