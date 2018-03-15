YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a combat veteran shot himself in the head with a shotgun after fatally shooting three mental health workers at a California veterans home.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 36-year-old Albert Wong shot the three workers in the head with a rifle at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. The sheriff didn’t release the type of rifle used.

Wong then used a shotgun to shoot himself in the head on Friday at The Pathway Home building. Wong has been recently expelled from Pathway, which treats post-traumatic stress syndrome and other mental health disorders.

Napa County Sheriff’s Capt. Steven Blower didn’t release an estimated time of the shootings. No gunshots were heard beyond about 10:30 a.m. when authorities surrounded the building for the next seven hours.