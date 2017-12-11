BALLARD, Utah (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s office says a 2-year-old girl has died after she was fatally shot while her sibling was handling a gun.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the child was accidently shot in her home by an older sibling on Sunday while the older sibling was moving the gun from one room to another.

The sheriff’s office says in a statement that the gun had been leaning against a wall inside the home since Saturday after it was brought back from a hunting trip.

The girl’s parents took her to the hospital where she died.

Authorities are still investigating. Messages seeking additional details from the sheriff and chief deputy were not immediately returned.

Ballard has a population of about 850 people and sits about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.