ALBANY, Ky. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose uncle authorities say cut her throat has died in a Kentucky hospital.
Citing a Fayette County Coroner’s Office release, news outlets report Josephine Bulubenchi died Sunday evening, more than a day after she was attacked.
Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey says 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter is charged. He had been living with the family.
Guffey says Josephine’s father heard her scream on a baby monitor Saturday morning and rushed in to try to disarm Fluter, receiving a cut on his hand.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Drug firm can’t keep up with demand for shingles vaccine
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'Make better choices': Endangered Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck up their noses and scientists want them to stop
According to the arrest citation, there were four other children in the room when Josephine was attacked.
Fluter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Additional charges are expected.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.