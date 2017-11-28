CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says a man has taken a woman hostage during a traffic stop and is barricaded in a home in Tennessee.

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson told reporters the situation began Tuesday morning when deputies pulled over a truck that had been reported stolen in Georgia. Watson says that as deputies approached, the man held a gun to the head of a female passenger and then went to a nearby home and forced his way in.

Watson says the elderly homeowner made it to a back room and escaped, but the man and the woman are barricaded in the house in southeastern Tennessee.

Watson said deputies are in contact with the suspect, but say he is giving them fake names. He said no shots have been fired.