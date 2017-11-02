Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities says they have suspects in the killing of four people in a South Carolina home but need more evidence so they can charge them.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride spoke to reporters about the killings Thursday, a day before the second anniversary of the deaths.

McBride says he won’t name the suspects or detail what evidence is needed.

Authorities say 58-year-old Mike Scott; his wife, 60-year-old Cathy Scott; Mike Scott’s mother, 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 80; and Cathy Scott’s mother, 82-year-old Violet Taylor were all shot and killed in Pendleton on Nov. 3, 2015.

Investigators say it appears the killers knew them and were let into the home.

Barbara Scott’s daughter, Pam Isbell, said at a news conference she thinks the victims were killed out of hatred and greed.

