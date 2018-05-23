GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi high school student showed up to school with weapons in his backpack and a gun in his waistband.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson tells news outlets the 16-year-old West Harrison High School student showed up Tuesday and was pulled out of class after other students told officials about the gun.

Peterson says a school resource officer found the gun in the teenager’s waistband along with knives and other items in his backpack.

Peterson says there’s no reason to believe the teenager intended to harm anyone, and that school resource officers say they talk to the student often.

The student was charged with a felony count of possession of a weapon on school property and four misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property.