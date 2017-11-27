MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police in eastern Mississippi have arrested three men and continue searching for a fourth after a gunplay-filled car chase.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billie Sollie tells local news outlets that a deputy pulled over a vehicle Monday afternoon in Meridian with four men inside. The car sped away, and Sollie says at least two men shot at the deputy as he chased the vehicle for more than 3 miles (5 kilometers). The deputy wasn’t injured, and Sollie says he didn’t shoot back, but bullets hit the police cruiser.

The car stopped at East Mississippi State Hospital, and two men were immediately arrested. Police arrested a third after a search, and were still looking Monday evening for the fourth.

Sollie didn’t name those arrested, and it’s unclear what criminal charges they face.