FT. MEADE, Fla. (AP) — The Polk County Sheriff is investigating a couple charged in connection with four murders spanning two states.

WFLA reports Christopher Taylor was charged with killing 47-year-old Douglas John Bowling. Bowling’s body was found early last month near an orange grove near Ft. Meade.

Investigators say Taylor beat Bowling for nearly two hours with a skillet and aluminum bat, then strangled him and put his body in a bathtub. Authorities say Christopher Taylor, 21-year-old Gary Taylor and 36-year-old Kristina Sluss then went out to dinner and dumped the body.

On Friday, Christopher Taylor and Kristina Sluss were charged with the murders of three people at a home in South Carolina.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Saturday that Gary Taylor made the statement, “another one bites the dust,” indicating they may have murdered others. Grady asked for the public’s help to identify other victims.

Information from: WFLA-TV, http://www.wfla.com/