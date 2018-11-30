MEMPHIS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed into a wooded area in southern Indiana.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says investigators believe no one on the plane survived the crash late Friday morning. He says it’s unclear how many people were on board, but that the plane could carry as many as 10 people.

Noel says it wasn’t immediately clear who owned the plane.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in a rural area near Memphis, Indiana, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. Noel says it appears the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the nearby Clark County Airport.

Helicopter video from WLKY-TV shows small pieces of smoldering debris scattered in the wooded area.