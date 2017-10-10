MAYFLOWER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman found dead at a home near Mayflower had both been shot and had what appear to be knife wounds to their bodies.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said a 45-year-old woman was found dead Monday on the porch of the home and a 63-year-old man was found dead inside.
Their names have not been released. Ryals said the two had been in a relationship for about three years.
Ryals said deputies were called to the home by a neighbor who reported finding the bodies.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.