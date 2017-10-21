SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two children and an adult were killed during an overnight house fire in rural western Indiana.

The fire was reported about 3:20 a.m. Saturday at the house along Indiana 48 near the Sullivan County town of Shelburn.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says a deputy who was first to arrive at the scene was told the family members could be inside, but he couldn’t enter the house because of extreme smoke and heat.

Cottom says investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, but that wrongdoing wasn’t suspected.

More information about those killed wasn’t immediately released.