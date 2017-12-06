PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff facing sexual misconduct allegations says he has decided to resign.
The Sun Journal reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant on Wednesday submitted a resignation letter to the Oxford County Commission and Gov. Paul LePage.
Gallant’s attorney said his resignation followed discussions with his family and attorney. Chief Deputy Hart Daley has been named acting sheriff.
Gallant’s resignation comes after county commissioners voted Tuesday to file a complaint asking the Republican governor to remove Gallant.
The commission said its three-week investigation showed Gallant sent a photograph to a female employee of another law enforcement agency that showed his exposed genitals.
The complaint says Gallant sent text messages to a subordinate officer and his female companion that contained indecent photographs of himself and solicited sex acts and nude pictures.