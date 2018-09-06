JOHN DAY, Ore. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says remains found in a burned cabin near John Day are believed to be human.

The remains were found in a burned-out cabin near John Day belonging to Terry and Sharon Smith, who have been missing since July.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify the remains.

The cabin was found engulfed in flames on July 18 and the Smiths’ pick-up truck is still missing.

Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer tells The Register Guard the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

The Smiths spent several months each year at their remote cabin in the John Day-Mount Vernon area and the rest of the year in Hawaii.

Palmer says the FBI is assisting in the investigation.