DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The sheriff of a southern Colorado county says his department does not have the ability to manage a proposed campsite for homeless people in Durango.
The Durango Herald reports Durango officials are looking to close down an existing homeless camp in a wooded area to reduce the threat of fires.
The city council is seeking to allow people to set up tents and sleep overnight on a site near the Durango Dog Park. They are also considering a ban on semi-permanent camping, which is allowed at the current site west of downtown.
La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith told councilors on Tuesday that his department would not be willing to oversee the new site.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in VIEW
Councilor Sweetie Marbury says officials are looking for an alternative management solution.
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com