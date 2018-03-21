DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The sheriff of a southern Colorado county says his department does not have the ability to manage a proposed campsite for homeless people in Durango.

The Durango Herald reports Durango officials are looking to close down an existing homeless camp in a wooded area to reduce the threat of fires.

The city council is seeking to allow people to set up tents and sleep overnight on a site near the Durango Dog Park. They are also considering a ban on semi-permanent camping, which is allowed at the current site west of downtown.

La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith told councilors on Tuesday that his department would not be willing to oversee the new site.

Councilor Sweetie Marbury says officials are looking for an alternative management solution.

