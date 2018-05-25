POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials in eastern Idaho have issued a public safety warning after several parents responded to a recent school lockdown armed with AR-15 rifles and a pistol.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Marsh Valley High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to allegations a student was carrying a pistol.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says some parents — alerted by students locked in classrooms via text and calls — decided to show up to the school carrying AR-15 rifles.

Another parent was carrying an unholstered pistol, which resulted in a confrontation with a state trooper. That parent was asked to leave school grounds and has since apologized to the trooper.

Nielsen says it is a “very bad idea” for parents to show up to a school lockdown armed with guns because it could cause law enforcement officials to think they’re active shooters and open fire.

