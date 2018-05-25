POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials in eastern Idaho have issued a public safety warning after several parents responded to a recent school lockdown armed with AR-15 rifles and a pistol.
The Idaho State Journal reports that Marsh Valley High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to allegations a student was carrying a pistol.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says some parents — alerted by students locked in classrooms via text and calls — decided to show up to the school carrying AR-15 rifles.
Another parent was carrying an unholstered pistol, which resulted in a confrontation with a state trooper. That parent was asked to leave school grounds and has since apologized to the trooper.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
Nielsen says it is a “very bad idea” for parents to show up to a school lockdown armed with guns because it could cause law enforcement officials to think they’re active shooters and open fire.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com