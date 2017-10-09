ENFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a home invasion in which four elderly people were shot and killed may be gang-related, adding that the home may have been targeted.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp provided the update to local media outlets during a briefing on Monday. He provided no additional details.

Investigators have said the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table playing cards when they were killed sometime between Aug. 20 and 21. They were identified as 72-year-old Janice Harris, 88-year-old James Harris, 76-year-old James Whitley, and 67-year-old Peggy Whitley.

State and federal agencies are working with Tripp’s office in the case. A reward in excess of $51,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.