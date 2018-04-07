COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff disputes a news organization’s belief that it isn’t receiving information after its photographer was accidentally shot by a deputy last year.
A grand jury last month declined to indict Clark County sheriff’s deputy Jacob Shaw for shooting Andy Grimm in September after mistaking Grimm’s camera tripod for a rifle.
Grimm, who survived the shooting, owns the New Carlisle News along with his father. The company has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputy and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The Grimms say they now have difficulty getting information from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Deborah Burchett said Friday the organization hasn’t been singled out for disparate treatment.
