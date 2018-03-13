LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada sheriff says he will make more resources for those battling mental illness a priority if he is re-elected.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who filed for office last week, says he wants his officers to have more tools at their disposal to better handle people suffering a mental health crisis.

Lombardo says he supports increased funding for mental health facilities outside the department along with increased bed space in the Clark County Detention Center to accommodate those in need of institutional help.

Lombardo’s opponents this year are former North Las Vegas Officer Tim Bedwell, former Metro Detective Gordon Martines and Clark County School District Police Union President Matt Caldwell, who filed to run Monday.

