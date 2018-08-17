FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a man fatally shot by a teenager while strangling the girl’s mother had faced domestic violence accusations in multiple states.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Steven Kelley assaulted the mother at least one other time before the Aug. 8 attack that ended with his death.

The sheriff said in a news release that on Aug. 4, Kelley fired a gun inside the home to terrorize the woman.

The sheriff also said two women in Indiana and Ohio had filed domestic violence protection orders against Kelley.

Investigators say Kelley was strangling the woman in North Carolina on Aug. 8 when her 12-year-old son got a gun and gave it to his 15-year-old sister. The sister shot Kelley. Authorities say no charges are expected against them.