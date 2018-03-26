LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general’s office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.