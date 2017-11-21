TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says he believes an Atlanta-based rapper and a music promoter were slain outside of the county where their bodies were found.
The bodies of rapper Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold; and Kendrick Stokes, known as Skooly Kee Da Tooly, were found about three to four miles apart in a rural area of Macon County over the weekend.
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said at a news conference Monday that he believes both bodies were placed in Macon County after the two men were killed elsewhere. He didn’t elaborate on evidence in the case, but vowed that authorities are “going to do everything we can to bring justice.”
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that both men were originally from Montgomery, and were longtime friends.
___
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com