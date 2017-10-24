LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide that followed an argument.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said evidence shows that 34-year-old Patrick Toney shot his wife, 38-year-old Sherry Toney, before shooting himself Monday night. The Advocate reports that deputies had not been called out to any domestic violence complaints at the couple’s address in Livingston before responding to the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further details were released.

