GREENWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned after he drove into a southwest Missouri creek while fleeing from officers.
Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings says officers began pursuing 43-year-old Matthew Putnam Monday afternoon in Seneca after he refused to stop.
The Joplin Globe reports a 34-minute pursuit ended when Putnam drove into Shoal Creek southwest of Joplin.
Jennings says an officer ordered Putnam to come out of the creek but he told the officer “no.” Officers later heard him yell for help and saw him go under water.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
Divers recovered his body a short time later.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation of the death.
___
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com