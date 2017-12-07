NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man on trial in South Carolina for possessing methamphetamine came to the courthouse with more of the drug in his pocket.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said deputies found the drugs in 31-year-old Franklin Hayes’ pocket Wednesday after ordering him to stay in jail after the first day of his trial.
Foster says Hayes’ trial continued and the jury was not told of his arrest. Jurors found him guilty Thursday and he was sentenced to nine years in prison.
The sheriff said in a statement that Hayes has been charged again with possession of methamphetamine after the most recent incident.
