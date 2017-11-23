WRISTON, W.Va. (AP) — Deputies in West Virginia say they have arrested a man who left two children younger than 10 years old surrounded by bags of trash, animal feces, bugs and moldy food.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley tells The Register-Herald that deputies on Monday arrested 44-year-old Wayne Lee Kelly of Wriston on two counts of gross child neglect creating the risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Fridley says deputies found the children surrounded by unsanitary conditions at Kelly’s residence Monday at the request of Child Protective Services.

Kelly was transported to Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Fridley says exposing the young children to filthy conditions is unacceptable.

