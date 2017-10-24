TOWN OF WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in east-central Wisconsin say a man apparently shot and killed his wife while she drove him in a car and then killed himself.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department says authorities were called to the car crash by a passer-by just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found what appeared to a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Brad Hardel says the man apparently shot his wife, who was driving, before shooting himself. Hardel tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin the husband and wife were the only people in the car.

WLUK-TV reports crews found the 32-year-old woman in the driver’s seat and her 51-year-old husband in the passenger seat. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Their names were not released. The couple apparently had left a nearby parking lot just before the crash happened.