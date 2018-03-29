LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her and made her wear a dog collar.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says 23-year-old Jonathan Fundora took three days off from the Miami fast-food restaurant where he works and met the girl near her Lakeland home Tuesday. She left a note saying she was staying with a friend. Her parents called police who found Fundora at a motel within 35 minutes.

Grady says the girl was hiding in the bathroom wearing the collar. Authorities said he’d groomed her online.

Fundora faces multiple charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and possession of child porn. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.