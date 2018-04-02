WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has been killed while riding a dirt bike with a friend in south Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Brian Shuss was found dead Saturday night. The release says Shuss and a friend had been taking turns riding the dirt bike. The Wichita Eagle reports that after Shuss was gone about 20 minutes, the friend went looking, found Shuss and called 911.

Shuss was unresponsive and receiving treatment from emergency responders when deputies arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

