JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan county will stop paying for a sheriff’s health insurance in the latest effort to get him to quit over insulting remarks about women and minorities.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot says Jackson County commissioners had pledged to take away benefits if Sheriff Steven Rand didn’t resign by Tuesday. He didn’t, so the commissioners took action.
Board chairman Steve Shotwell Jr. says Rand can be forgiven for his remarks but he can no longer effectively lead the sheriff’s office. Rand didn’t attend the meeting.
Rand has apologized for his offensive recorded remarks, which were released by an attorney who represents a lieutenant in the department. But he has refused to quit.
___
Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson