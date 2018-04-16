LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities say an unidentified body was discovered by a hiker near Providence Canyon in Logan.

The Herald Journal reports the body was recovered from a draw north of the canyon on Sunday afternoon and was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Locke says they believe the body is male, but are not sure how long it had been in that area or what happened to the individual.

___

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com