NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail inmate who collapsed in his cell has died.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland J. Falcon tells The Houma Courier Edward Murphy Jr. was given CPR by Assumption Parish jail correctional employees after collapsing Sunday morning before being taken to a hospital where he died. Falcon says Murphy was booked into the jail Saturday night by state police on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and having an expired motor vehicle inspection tag.

Falcon says a preliminary review shows Murphy, who was being held alone in a holding area, seems to have died from an illness. He says Murphy had a history of cardiovascular disease.

A full review of the incident is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

___

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com