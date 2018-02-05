NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail inmate who collapsed in his cell has died.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland J. Falcon tells The Houma Courier Edward Murphy Jr. was given CPR by Assumption Parish jail correctional employees after collapsing Sunday morning before being taken to a hospital where he died. Falcon says Murphy was booked into the jail Saturday night by state police on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and having an expired motor vehicle inspection tag.
Falcon says a preliminary review shows Murphy, who was being held alone in a holding area, seems to have died from an illness. He says Murphy had a history of cardiovascular disease.
A full review of the incident is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
___
Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com