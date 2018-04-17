COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff has been indicted on charges he obstructed a state investigation into his conduct and misused his office.

A grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis. Gov. Henry McMaster immediately removed Lewis and replaced him with former sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.

The indictments gave few details, but the State Law Enforcement Division started an investigation into Lewis last year after a woman sued the sheriff, saying she was drugged and he had sex with her without her consent in a Charlotte, North Carolina, hotel room.

Lewis had hired the woman as an assistant shortly after taking office in Dec. 2016. He admitted to an affair, but said the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors say the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.