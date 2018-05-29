LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old high school senior who drowned while swimming at a Utah reservoir.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen told the Herald Journal that witnesses saw Judd Miller of Garland jump Friday afternoon from the Big Toe rock formation into the lake behind Hyrum Dam.
Miller briefly resurfaced but then disappeared under water.
Rescuers were called a little before 2:30 p.m., and Miller’s body was recovered several hours later.
The Herald Journal reports that Miller was a student at Bear River High School who won regional awards in football and track and was due to graduate this week.
___
Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com