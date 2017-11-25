FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old Hillsboro man was arrested after trying to run over a Forest Grove Police sergeant.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Joseph Eison was arrested Friday on charges that include assault, attempting to flee, DUI, escape and criminal mischief.

The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 11:30 p.m. after a vehicle hit a power pole and drove away.

A Forest Grove Police sergeant spotted the vehicle, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Officers chased and the Jeep turned onto a dead-end road. It turned and drove toward the sergeant, but he wasn’t hit.

After another pursuit, the driver crashed into a yard and fled on foot, but was captured.

Eison was treated for minor injuries before going to jail.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com