CHEROKEE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama high school student made a campus shooting threat because he and his friends wanted the day off.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson tells AL.com 19-year-old Andrue Dylan Jones wrote the threat on a Cherokee High School bathroom wall. A student found the threat March 1 that said a shooting would happen the next day.

Williamson says authorities do not believe Jones had intentions of doing anything and that he knew it would get attention after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school in February. A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday at a Birmingham high school.

Jones was in jail Friday and released on his own recognizance. He is charged with felony making a terrorist threat.

It is unclear if Jones has a lawyer.