LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man with an assault rifle was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Shannon Jason Cables was killed by deputies responding to a domestic violence call at his home on Saturday.

It says Cables attacked his wife and 19-year-old daughter with a large diaper pin, a pool cue and Mace. The women took refuge at a neighbor’s home.

Deputies searched nearby woods with police dogs, then spotted Cables carrying an assault rifle.

The sheriff’s office says they ordered Cables, a white man, to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at deputies instead, so they shot him. The deputies’ races were not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the sheriff’s office are investigating.