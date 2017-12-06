CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed by police after a standoff in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said police in Coral Springs responded Wednesday to reports of a suicidal man.

It says the armed man barricaded himself and had a confrontation with the Coral Springs SWAT team. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the man, including his identity, was released.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the shooting at the request of the Coral Springs Police Department.

Coral Springs is a city located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Fort Lauderdale.