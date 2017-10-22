EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was stabbed as he tried to help a neighbor whose ex-girlfriend had set his home on fire.

In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report , Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Michael DeMalia ran to the Edgewater home of reserve deputy Cliff Williams to seek help Saturday.

Authorities said 26-year-old Brittany Bonin had come to DeMalia’s home demanding repayment for gifts she bought for his daughter, then set his house ablaze.

Chitwood said Bonin stabbed Williams as he tried to subdue her.

Williams was treated at a hospital and released.

Bonin was held without bond on charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, tampering with a witness and battery. Jail records did not show whether she had an attorney.

___

