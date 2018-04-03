ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who had been kicked out of his Mississippi apartment returned to assault and hold a couple against their will.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells the Sun Herald that 30-year-old Andrew Rayvonne Williams showed up at his former apartment early Sunday, forced his former roommate and a female visitor to strip, bound them with tape and then beat and kicked them for hours.
Ezell says the male victim was able to escape and alert a neighbor after Williams stole his car keys and left. The resident was still hospitalized Monday, while the female victim had been treated and released.
Deputies found Williams and the stolen car Sunday afternoon. He’s charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and taking a motor vehicle. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com